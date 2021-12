The 22nd Annual Girls High School Rugby National Tournament for single school programs will take place the weekend of May 21st-22nd, 2022 at Notre Dame College in Ohio. "Notre Dame College, who's women's rugby team finished 3rd in the NCR Women's National Collegiate championships this past fall, is excited to host the GHSNC here close to Cleveland, Ohio on our beautiful campus," said NDC Director of Rugby Jason Fox. "We have hosted many events in the past such as the Rugby Ohio State championships along with many youth, high school, and college tournaments. The NDC administration has been extremely supportive of all levels of rugby in the area. Along with Jack Nece, women's head coach, our teams are looking forward to working with all the athletes and coaches that attend."

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO