What a time to be a Cubs fan, am I right? A flurry of late weekend deals has changed the face and balance of baseball, with many more moves expected over the next three days. With the non-tender deadline pushed up to November 30 and a lockout set to begin December 2 at 12:01am ET, free agents are inking deals at a record pace. The Mets and Rangers look much stronger, the Marlins, Twins, and Rays are actually spending money, and yet not even a whiff of a rumor is attached to the Cubs.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO