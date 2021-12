It was a tail of two different games, as the Michigan hockey team split the series with Minnesota over the weekend. In a series that figured to be a high scoring affair, it was the Golden Gophers that got off to a strong start in front of the opposing fans at Yost Ice Arena. Michigan got behind early on Friday night and couldn’t dig itself out of a huge deficit, eventually losing 5-1. Minnesota came out and threw haymakers at Michigan from the opening period. The Wolverines’ defense nearly got burned a couple of times on some bad pinches until it finally hurt them in 2-on-1 transition leading to the game’s opening goal from Minnesota’s Brock Faber.

