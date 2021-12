A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff the width of a football pitch collapsed on to the beach just yards from his seaside home.The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the cliff unstable.The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger.Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: “I want to move.”The 31-year-old added that he was “already scared out of my mind” after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January...

U.K. ・ 17 HOURS AGO