Utica, N.Y. -- In an unprecedented move, MVHS, Monday night, brought local paramedics into their emergency departments to help care for patients. “MVHS Emergency Departments (ED) have been extremely busy over the past few weeks. We are seeing an increase in the number of people coming in for COVID testing and less serious illnesses and injuries which has created the very busy EDs and significantly increased wait times for non-emergent conditions. Last evening, this resulted in a large number of patients seeking care in both MVHS hospital EDs. We are grateful that area EMS providers were able to assist and support in treating these patients in what was an atypical situation," said MVHS President and CEO, Darlene Stromstad, in a statement.

UTICA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO