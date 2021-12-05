ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Vaccine Errors Decrease Following Monthly Inspections, Process Standardization

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular vaccine workflow re-education helps promote standard workflows and prevent vaccine errors. Monthly medical inspections, as well as standardizing vaccine screening and double verification methods in the ambulatory care environment, helped to reduce vaccine-related administration errors, according to a study presented at ASHP Midyear 2021. The investigators strongly recommended annual or...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Long-Acting Antibody Combination, First Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19

Studies are currently underway to determine the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on the long-acting antibody combination. Officials with the FDA have approved an emergency use authorization (EUA) for tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab (Evusheld; AstraZeneca) as the first antibody therapy for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. First doses will be available soon, according to a press release.
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

Role of OTC Asthma Medications in the Community Pharmacy

This article was sponsored by Foundation Consumer Healthcare. Of the approximately 25 million Americans with asthma, 20 million are adults aged 18 years and older.1 Asthma severity is classified into 4 groups: intermittent, persistent-mild, persistent-moderate, and persistent-severe.2 In the United States, nearly 65% of adults have persistent asthma and 35% have intermittent asthma.3 Intermittent asthma is defined as acute or subacute bouts of gradually intensifying cough, chest tightness, wheezing, and shortness of breath for 2 or fewer days per week and awakening from these symptoms 2 or fewer times per month as recalled by the patient or caregiver.2.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Researchers Identify Need for Palatable Compounded Metronidazole Suspension

Using a non-aqueous vehicle and sweeteners to improve palatability, pharmacists and technicians can ensure that young patients remain medication adherent. With metronidazole commonly used to treat infections, such as C. difficile, in neonates and pediatric patients, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can use a non-aqueous vehicle and certain sweeteners to improve palatability for these patients in order to ensure that they are medication adherent, according to an abstract at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardization#Vaccinations#Ambulatory Care#Ashp Midyear 2021#Emr
Great Bend Post

KU will pause vaccine mandate following federal injunction

LAWRENCE —On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia issued an injunction halting implementation of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors. As a result, the University of Kansas will pause its employee vaccine mandate process, effective immediately, according to a statement from Chancellor Doug Girod. "The...
LAWRENCE, KS
pharmacytimes.com

IDSA 2020 Guidelines Could Inform Current Practice Standards for Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections

In part 2 of the discussion, Lodise said the decision of which drugs to use for various infections is very nuanced, but the new guidance document utilized the best available evidence. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD, discussed new guidance released by the Infectious Diseases Society...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

J&J Announces Preliminary Results of COVID-19 Booster Shot

Administered 6 months after the 2-dose regimen of BNT162b2, boosting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows a substantial increase in antibody and T-cell responses. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, showing that a booster shot of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered 6 months after a 2-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses.
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Myfembree for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

Myfembree controls heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. Myfembree is indicated to control heavy menstrual bleeding caused by uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. The treatment should not be taken for more than 24 months. It is not known whether Myfembree is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Case Study Examines Implementing Medication Therapy Management in Physician Office Settings

Involving students in advanced pharmacy practice experience rotations resulted in a greater overall impact. Operationalizing platform-based medication therapy management (MTM) services allowed an ambulatory care pharmacy team to identify patients most in need of pharmacist involvement and to use free appointment time for these patients, according to a case study presented at ASHP Midyear 2021. The investigators said that involving students in advanced pharmacy practice experience (APPE) rotations in this work resulted in both a greater overall impact as well as positive feedback for the program as a training opportunity for the students.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
Chiropractic Economics

Standard Process Introduces ‘GI Adsorb’ to Support Gastrointestinal (GI) Health and Normal Elimination

GI Adsorb can play a role in the body’s response to harmful compounds from naturally occurring toxins that are introduced to the body. Standard Process®, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Wisconsin, has introduced GI Adsorb — a new product that is formulated to support gastrointestinal (GI) health, a healthy gut barrier, and normal elimination.* It works well alongside detoxification and purification programs, or as a stand-alone product to aid the body’s natural toxin elimination functions.
HEALTH
The Daily Jeffersonian

Guernsey Health facing vaccine mandate next month

Like medical facilities across the state and nation, Guernsey Health System and its associates — Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, Superior Med Physicians Group and United Ambulance in Cambridge — are working to meet the federal government's vaccine mandate. On Nov. 5, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
MinnPost

Yes, breakthrough infections happen. But vaccination still massively decreases the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

This week, Minnesota broke its previous 2021 high water mark for COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Friday, there were more than 1,670 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota; 338 in intensive care. Meanwhile, the state is still reporting dozens of COVID-19 deaths per day. With more than 60 percent of Minnesota’s population fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Newest IDSA Guidance Pertains to AmpC-Bearing Gram-Negative Pathogens

A panel recently re-convened recently to develop guidance for AmpC-bearing gram-negative pathogens. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD, discussed new guidance released by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) on the treatment of antimicrobial resistant gram-negative infections. The guidelines were reviewed in a session at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists titled "Beyond the Top Line: A Point-Counterpoint Discussion of the 2020 Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Infection Treatment Guideline."
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Say 3 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Neutralize’ Omicron Variant

Based on experience with other variants, Pfizer and BioNTech have high confidence that if needed, they can deliver an Omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine in March 2022. New data from Pfizer and BioNTech demonstrate that 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine successfully neutralize the Omicron variant, whereas 2 doses show significantly reduced neutralization titers, according to a press release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Barcode-Enabled Liquid Dosage Dispense Preparation Process May Improve Safety, Quality of Pharmacy Services

Implementing a barcode scanning product verification system for oral syringe dosage forms improves the safety and quality of pharmacy services, according to a case study presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Midyear 2021 conference. Although barcode scanning during product verification has greatly improved the safety of medication dispensing operations, many products aren’t easily incorporated into traditional dose preparation processes, including medications manually dispensed in oral syringes, according to the study.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy