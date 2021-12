England captain Joe Root believes the hostile environment awaiting his side in their Ashes opener in Brisbane can help bond his side even closer together as they attempt to reclaim the urn behind enemy lines.Touring England teams are routinely treated to a fierce welcome Down Under, nowhere more so than at The Gabba, a 42,000-capacity cauldron which has earned the grimly affectionate nickname ‘The Gabbatoir’.That is where the 2021/22 campaign will get under way on Wednesday, with the first ball going down at 10am local time or midnight in the UK, and the reception for Root’s team is likely to...

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO