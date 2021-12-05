Texans' Royce Freeman: Could have role on offense Sunday

Freeman was active for the Texans' Week 12 loss the Jets and was limited to five snaps on special teams. Freeman made his Houston debut after being claimed off waivers from Carolina in early November. He was active for the first time after the Texans waived Phillip Lindsay earlier in the week, leaving Freeman third on the depth chart behind Rex Burkhead and David Johnson. As the youngest back on the active roster for a team that's 2-9, Freeman could work his way into the rotation if the Texans are serious about developing younger players, but he may eventually drop to fourth on the depth chart if Scottie Phillips (ankle) returns from injured reserve later this season.

