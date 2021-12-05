ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans' Royce Freeman: Could have role on offense Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Freeman could step in as the Texans' No. 2 running back behind Rex Burkhead in Sunday's game against the Colts with David Johnson (thigh/illness) listed as questionable for the contest...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Texans' Royce Freeman: Expected to be activated Week 12

Freeman is likely to serve as Houston's third running back Sunday against the Jets, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Freeman was claimed off waivers Nov. 9 and inactive for Week 11 against the Titans. However, after the Texans released Phillip Lindsay on Wednesday, there's an opening for a third back behind Rex Burkhead and David Johnson. That spot might normally go to Scottie Phillips (ankle), but he's on injured reserve and ineligible to return until Dec. 12 at the earliest. As a newcomer to the offense, Freeman is not expected to have a significant role Week 12.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Royce Freeman: Gets work on special teams

Freeman was active for the Texans' Week 12 loss the Jets and was limited to five snaps on special teams. Freeman made his Houston debut after being claimed off waivers from Carolina in early November. He was active for the first time after the Texans waived Phillip Lindsay earlier in the week, leaving Freeman third on the depth chart behind Rex Burkhead and David Johnson. As the youngest back on the active roster for a team that's 2-9, Freeman could work his way into the rotation if the Texans are serious about developing younger players, but he may eventually drop to fourth on the depth chart if Scottie Phillips (ankle) returns from injured reserve later this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Royce Freeman: Steps up as second back

Freeman had three carries for 10 yards and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Colts. Freeman, who moved up the depth chart after the Texans made David Johnson (illness) inactive for the game, played 22 snaps in his most significant contribution since being claimed off waivers in early November. He served as the No. 2 back behind Rex Burkhead. It was Freeman's second game as part of the active roster and first time getting work on offense. The Texans may give him, along with Jaylen Samuels, more work in the coming weeks as the organization focuses on its 2022 roster.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

As the Jets (2-8) return to action against the Texans (2-8) following Thanksgiving Day, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is thankful for his new home, his new team and the return of his rookie QB to the lineup. "We're glorified military, right, we've lived in Jacksonville [2014-16], Seattle [2011-13], Houston...
NFL
Big Blue View

Kenny Golladay quiet on thoughts about role in Giants’ offense

The New York Giants reached a new beginning of sorts when they fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, one that could prove beneficial for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. In seven games with the Giants this year, Golladay has 20 receptions for 322 yards and, as is brought up seemingly every week, no touchdowns.
NFL
USA Today

Colts-Texans: Nine prop bets for Sunday's game

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a narrow defeat against the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 12, but a much easier task is on tap in Week 13. The Colts (6-6) look to improve their standing in the AFC playoff picture when they travel to the Lone Star State to oppose the Houston Texans (2-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at NRG Stadium.
NFL
expressnews.com

Texans' offense stalls after halftime in 21-14 loss to Jets

HOUSTON (AP) — Coming off an upset of Tennessee, the Houston Texans jumped out to a 14-3 lead over the New York Jets on Sunday and looked as though they were on the way to winning consecutive games for the first time this season. Instead, their offense stalled in the...
NFL
FanSided

Texans game Sunday: Texans vs Colts, odds, O/U, MoneyLine, more

The Houston Texans get to see the NFL’s leading rusher, Johnathon Taylor, and his Colts crew once again. After their latest loss to the New York Jets, the Houston Texans are in for another challenging game against the Indianapolis Colts. This time the Texans get to play host to a Colts team that should have beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if it wasn’t for Carson Wentz being Carson Wentz.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' DeMarcus Walker: Leaves game Sunday

Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Walker leaves the Texans without their starting right tackle. Roy Lopez should see more snaps as a result.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Former Texans QB Jeff Driskel training for special teams roles

There isn’t much likelihood that Jeff Driskel sees the field this season as a tight end after his transition from quarterback, but the seven-year veteran is also working on taking on special teams roles in an effort to elongate his career. Special teams coordinator Frank Ross said Driskel is “physically...
NFL
iheart.com

Texans’ offense hits wall, skids to a halt against Jets

Stonewalled at every turn, frustrated into a series of aimless, unproductive drives and stymied in every strategic attempt, the Texans’ offense skidded to a halt against the New York Jets. It didn’t matter that the Jets entered Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium as one of the least imposing defenses in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Texans make a change at offensive play-caller?

The Houston Texans were plugging along by the time they reached halftime against the New York Jets in Week 12. Houston tallied 157 yards total offense and had 14 points on the board. Even though they were leading by a field goal over the Jets at intermission, simply double Houston’s first half performance, and they should reasonably score 28 points and post over 300 yards by the end of regulation.
NFL
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Texans' Jordan Akins: Won't suit up Sunday

Akins (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Jets. Akins will be passed over for a second straight week in favor of Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair, and rookie Brevin Jordan. The 2018 third-round selection will try to earn a chance to get back on the field for Week 13 against the Colts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans' Culley Explains Offensive Line Shakeup

- Barring a career-ending injury, Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will remain on the left side of the line. On Sunday, however, the team got a glimpse of what Tytus Howard could do in that role. Houston announced prior to playing the New York Jets that Howard would make...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Davion Davis: Not playing Sunday

Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets due to an illness. Davis had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend after he was held out of practice Wednesday through Friday due to the non-COVID-19-related illness. His absence shouldn't have any affect on the Texans' offensive game plan; Davis hasn't dressed in any games for Houston since signing with the team Oct. 5.
NFL
USA Today

Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard excelled at left tackle against the Jets

HOUSTON — No one on the Houston Texans has seen more changes this season than offensive lineman Tytus Howard. For the first time in his NFL career, Howard played left tackle during the Texans’ 21-14 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The decision to move Howard to left tackle marked the second time the Texans moved the 25-year-old lineman around the offensive line.
NFL
Click2Houston.com

Justin Reid will be back with the Houston Texans this Sunday

Houston Texans veteran safety Justin Reid will be back on the field this Sunday when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts, head coach David Culley said on Wednesday. Reid had been benched due to “disciplinary reasons” last week in the Texans’ 21-14 loss to the New York Jets. KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson and other media outlets had reported that this stemmed from a disagreement, but Culley later said the benching was about more than just a disagreement.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

One sequence tells the futility of Texans offense in loss to Jets

Isolate in the imagination just one drive, just this one crucial fourth-quarter drive, and eliminate all the other myriad problems that pulled the Texans apart in yet another second-half implosion that’s become all too common in the rebuilding franchise’s hair-pulling season. Because there, at the Houston 31, with 3:24 left...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Should have bigger role Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Beckham to have an increased role in Sunday's contest in Green Bay, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. After inking a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rams on Nov. 11, Beckham had only three days to prepare for his first game with the team Week 10. The Rams limited Beckham to playing 15 snaps on offense (28 percent) in the team's 31-10 loss to the 49ers, with the wideout finishing with two receptions for 18 yards on three targets. With the benefit of a Week 11 bye plus a full week of practice to get up to speed with his new team's playbook, Beckham should at least double his snap count against Green Bay, especially with Ben Skowronek -- who helped replace Robert Woods (knee) in the lineup Week 10 -- ruled out for the contest with a back injury. Look for top target Cooper Kupp, Beckham and Van Jefferson to compose most of the Rams' three-receiver sets for the remainder of the season.
NFL

