Sources: Oklahoma Looks to Finalize Deal With Clemson DC Brent Venables for Head Coach Opening

Oklahoma and the Clemson defensive coordinator are reportedly looking to finalize a deal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top candidate for Oklahoma's head coach opening and a deal could be finalized soon, according to Sports Illustrated 's Ross Dellenger.

ESPN's Chris Low, who was first to report the interest, noted the deal could be completed as soon as Sunday.

Venables, 50, would replace Lincoln Riley, who left the school last week to become the head coach at USC.

Venables has been with Clemson since the 2012 season, helping the Tigers to four national championship game appearances and two titles. He had been on the Sooners' staff from 1999 to 2011, serving as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to '11.

Some Oklahoma players predicted Venables would be the team's hire in a video posted to YouTube earlier this week.

If Venables is hired as the program's coach, ESPN is reporting Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be his top choice as offensive coordinator. Lebby is an Oklahoma alum.

More College Football Coverage:

• After Chaos Gives Way to Calm, There's Little to Debate About This Playoff Field

• Georgia's Narrative Resets After Another Loss to Bama

• Alabama's O-Line Came Up Huge vs. Georgia

• Dave Aranda's Meteoric Rise Hits a New Peak