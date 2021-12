The Iowa Hawkeyes are right where Hawkeye fans thought they would be seven weeks ago, but not at all where anyone expected they would be about five weeks ago: the Big Ten Championship Game. After starting 6-0 and climbing to #2 nationally, Iowa dropped back-to-back games to Purdue and Wisconsin. But the Badgers stumbled in their season finale against Minnesota while the Hawkeyes rattled off four straight wins to close out the season and win the West for the first time since 2015.

