Protests

Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered...

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) – French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of...
The Guardian

Investigation launched into brawl at French far-right rally

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into violence that erupted at the first major campaign rally held by the far-right French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour. Shortly after Zemmour began speaking on Sunday evening, some of his supporters attacked a group of protesters from the campaign group SOS-Racism who had entered the rear of the venue wearing T-shirts reading “No to Racism”.
Anne Hidalgo
Valérie Pécresse
Yannick Jadot
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Zemmour, French Far-right Pundit, Launches Presidential Run

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions officially entered the race for France's presidency on Tuesday and warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views that have already shaken up the election campaign. The launch of Eric Zemmour's run...
