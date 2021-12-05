ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder with Snow Chances This Week: Storm Center Update- Sunday AM, December 5th

By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Areas of snow have been brushing through the northern plains the past 24 hours. Snow covers the ground in the northeast and also new snow is falling in the Black Hills. Snow totals will stay light for the majority of KELOLAND, but keep in mind winds will be strengthening...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandproud.com

December 10th AM: Passing winter storm for weekend start

The day is finally here. We will see snow coming down in the area as the winter storm makes its way through the area. Temperatures will be slightly above freezing through the morning as clouds move across. Snow isn’t going to begin for some of the area until the mid...
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

Colder weekend – first freeze of season Sunday AM

Wind gusts cranked up to 56 mph today along with some light rain today. The winds weaken later Friday night as the colder air settles in. Lots of sunshine over the weekend but cooler. Highs in the mid and upper 50's Saturday. Sunday morning we will see the first freeze of the season - down to 30. We will warm to the low 60's by afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Center#Keloland
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The first measurable snow of the season fell in Denver during the rush hour on Friday morning, just missing an all-time record for longest streak without snow by two days. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver International Airport was on April 21. First measurable snow at Denver! 0.3" has been measured so far today. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 10, 2021 A few places on the west and south side of metro Denver saw a light snowfall just before Thanksgiving but it never really accumulated across the heart of the city or where the official weather station is located. Up until today the airport has reported snow flurries with no accumulation three times this season. Friday’s total at DIA amounted to 0.3 inches, which meets the threshold for an accumulating snow. By definition an accumulating snowfall is anything measuring 0.1 inches or greater.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Chance of snow Saturday, more scattered snow showers for Sunday

A large Pacific system moves through, with mountain snow on Saturday, more widespread snow and rain activity for Sunday and Monday. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, winds 10-25 MPH with lows around 20°. SATURDAY: A slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain, with scattered...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued for city of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Friday and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to know about winter storm moving across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is blanketing much of KELOLAND today. And that’s causing some slippery conditions. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a picture, showing a slide-in crash on I-90. They are advising for seatbelts to be worn, headlights on, and to slow down. KELOLAND’s Kelli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm With A Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cooler Weather Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you like the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been having here in South Florida then you’re in luck, the weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures each morning will be just at or above 70 degrees with fog developing over the interior and possibly impacting the east coast metro areas. It quickly burns off with the December sunshine which will have no trouble pushing temperatures back above 80 degrees. A stronger ocean breeze develops Saturday and Sunday so the highs will occur a little earlier, maybe between 1-2 PM. Then a comfortable east breeze will drop temperatures into...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Metro Area Finally Gets A Snowstorm

DENVER (CBS4) – People in the Denver metro area on Friday morning welcomed flakes of fluffy snow at daybreak. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver’s official weather station was on April 21. RELATED: Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow The average date for the first measurable snow in Denver is Oct. 18 so Friday’s snow is more than 7 weeks later than normal. (credit: CBS) As of 8:00 a.m. in downtown Denver two inches of snow had fallen at CBS4’s studio. (credit: CBS) The snow is expected to end in the late part of the morning on Friday and it will be followed by blustery winds from the northwest during the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday around Denver. By Friday night some very chilly air will filter into the region with lows in the teens. Some places on the northeast plains could fall into the single digits. Road conditions are icy across the Denver metro area and there have been some chain laws in the foothills, along Interstate 70 and Highway 285. Conditions should improve later today with a mix of sun and clouds by mid-afternoon.
DENVER, CO
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Snow across southern KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow created a picturesque view of the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell. Snow has been falling throughout southern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota since early Friday morning. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are expected throughout Friday afternoon. A...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mprnews.org

Winter storm nowcast: Heaviest snowfall rates between now and 9 p.m.

Our well-advertised winter storm is here and delivering snowfall from the greater Twin Cities area southward. Winter storm warnings continue through tonight for most of southern Minnesota. Winter weather advisories extend north into central Minnesota to about St. Cloud. Radar update. Radar images Friday afternoon show classic banding structure with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City cleans up after the snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City will also be spending the weekend clearing snow from their driveways and sidewalks. Rapid City turned into a winter wonderland overnight and crews have been working through the storm to clear the streets. “Every snow event is different. Obviously this...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy