The search for the next head football head coach at Oklahoma is heating up and one candidate seems to be the clear frontrunner: Clemson defensive coordinator Brett Venables. Numerous reports on Sunday, the first of which came from ESPN’s Chris Low, indicated that the Sooners and Venable are closing in on a deal that would make him the next head coach in Norman. Nothing is official yet, but a group from the Oklahoma athletic department was scheduled to meet with the Tigers DC in person this afternoon.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO