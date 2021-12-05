ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEPINTE – Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered and waved...

