You never really know what to expect at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill Presented by Hawk Performance, and the start to the 2021 race was no exception. For example, the pole-sitter, Team Crowdstrike/Mosaic Motorsports, spun on cold tires during the parade lap. Then, on lap 1, the second-place car, Team TVI Racing suffered an overheated engine, which popped a hose loose, spilling fluid and causing it to spin in Turn 1 on lap 1. In addition, fluid down in the last turn before the front straight, sent more cars off into the grass before lap two had even begun.

