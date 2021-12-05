ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Red-tailed boas aren’t native to Florida; how did one end up in a Clearwater couch?

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZVlc_0dEcbZmo00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man got a slithery surprise after finding a boa hiding in his couch, but how did a snake native to Central and South America find its way into a condo?

Clearwater police tweeted Saturday that a resident at Marilyn Pines called for help about a snake in his condo.

Which Florida cities rank highest for infidelity in the entire US?

When officers got to the building, they carried the couch outside and found the 5-foot red tail boa deep hiding inside it.

Red-tailed boas are often kept as pets and can grow up to 13 feet long, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Usually, the snakes are active at night, and the FWC said they are able to climb “moderately well.”

The FWC said the snakes are brought to Florida from Central and South America as pets. The boas seen in the wild are the results of people illegally releasing them or escapes from reptile dealers, potentially affecting local animal populations if the population gets a foothold.

A single female can give birth to 15 to 40 live young at a time.

So far, these boas are only established in one county in south Florida, meaning that the boas are breeding and sulf-sustaining in the area. The FWC said the statewide trend is still unknown.

Correction: The boa was previously identified as a python according to police. However, pythons are a different genus of snake, so the correction has been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Cleo Miles
5d ago

You know that’s why we have these types of snakes 🐍 in Florida now ! People buy them for pets ! They get loose or the owners get tried of them and set them free ! Which is a big problem . Snakes are not for PETS ! They belonged in their own habitat and their country . ❤️

Reply
5
Christopher Sean McMahon Ozzy
5d ago

fla has more then 300.000 pythons.mostly from the reptile facility knocked down in miami during hurricane andrew.hunt them daily

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Clearwater, FL
WFLA

Florida man sprays flamethrower at teens over parking dispute, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 57-year-old Florida man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside. No one was hurt in the Nov. 30 incident. Andre Abrams of Gainesville faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Fish And Wildlife#South America#Weather#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Pets
WFLA

WFLA

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy