UFC

Clay Guida feels ‘like a 21 year old wrecking machine’ after comeback win over Leonardo Santos

By Ryan Harkness
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Guida stepped into the Octagon for the 32nd time at UFC Vegas 44, and it looks like he’s nowhere near done playing the spoiler. Guida came back from a tough first round to choke out four time IBJFF world champion Leonardo Santos a minute and a half into the second...

www.mmamania.com

bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 44 Bonus Report: Clay Guida among six fighters to take home a bonus

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font. The highly anticipated bantamweight main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was seemingly able to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight, but it was the powerful kicks and right hands of ‘The King of Rio’ that proved to be the difference. Jose Aldo was able to drop the American on multiple occasions during the contest, cruising to a unanimous decision win. It was a vintage performance from Aldo and following the fight he called out former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.
UFC
ufc.com

Leonardo Santos Plays The Smart Game

Leonardo Santos is describing his last-second defeat to rising prospect Grant Dawson in March. It was a fight that even commentator Michael Bisping described as one Dawson was “about to lose” before some well-timed hammer-fists just ahead of the final bell snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. That’s MMA for you. But even with time to reflect, Santos insists he wouldn’t have done anything differently.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Clay Guida plans to prove he’s the youngest 40-year-old in the UFC

Clay Guida is about to turn 40 but he has no plans on slowing down. He’s currently set to meet 41-year-old Leonardo Santos at UFC Vegas 44. Clay Guida spoke to the media at the Las Vegas-based event and he plans on being the youngest 40-year-old in the UFC. He plans to prove that against Leonardo Santos.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Nate Diaz’s net worth in 2021

Nate Diaz is an active MMA fighter for the UFC, and he is the younger brother of fellow UFC fighter and MMA great Nick Diaz. In this article, however, we will focus on Nate Diaz’s net worth in 2021. Nate Diaz’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $8 million. Nate Diaz’s...
STOCKTON, CA
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 bonuses: Clay Guida banks $50K with first finish since 2017

Jose Aldo and Rob Font delivered the goods last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the bantamweight contenders collided in a five-round main event. It was a competitive fight, but Aldo ultimately came out on top (highlights HERE).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Khamzat Chimaev fires back at ‘fake gangster’ Nate Diaz

In profoundly Nate Diaz fashion, the veteran slugger warded away talks of a highly risky match up vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Some “f—king idiots” have declared the bout a trap, an attempt to devalue Diaz on his way out, and appropriately, Diaz expressed no interest in fighting the “rookie” Russian. Of...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ibjff#Mma#Brazilian#Espn
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 44 bonuses: Clay Guida stuns with submission of BJJ great

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo. The card saw six (T)KOs, two submissions and five decisions. Vince Morales kicked off the undercard when he uncorked a right hand that dropped Louis Smolka like a sack of bricks just two minutes in to the fight. The referee intervened quickly when Morales followed him down, saving Smolka from further damage. That was followed by a sensational kneebar from Claudio Puelles after he pretty much dominated Chris Gruetzmacher for the majority of the fight. William Knight snagged a unanimous decision over Alonzo Menifield and Cheyanne Vlismas outclassed Mallory Martin to take the unanimous decision, as well. Bryan Barberena took the unanimous decision in a very fun scrap with short notice replacement Darian Weeks, but the newcomer looked really good in there and looks like he’ll create some buzz in future fights. Manel Kape scored a flurry TKO finish of Zhalgas Zhumagulov in the first round, demonstrating that finishing ability fans became accustomed to before his arrival in the UFC. Dusko Todorovic finished Maki Pitolo in the first round via TKO to round out the prelims.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Clay Guida Still Has Sights Set On A Rematch With Nate Diaz

Clay Guida remains interested in a second showdown with Nate Diaz. Back in Jan. 2009, Guida and Diaz shared the Octagon at UFC 94. The bout went the distance and Guida earned the split decision victory. It was a solid fight that earned both men “Fight of the Night” bonuses.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz turning down Khamzat Chimaev, ‘rookie’ comments

Nate Diaz made his position clear when he revealed that he turned down a matchup against Khamzat Chimaev because of the unbeaten welterweight’s lack of UFC experience. And that’s just fine with Dana White — even if the UFC president isn’t putting much stock into the logic Diaz used to explain why the Chimaev fight is beneath him.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 results: Jamahal Hill knocks out Jimmy Crute in 48 seconds

Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill faced off in a Light Heavyweight clash tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crute came out firing kicks, looking to compete with his foe’s range advantage. Almost immediately, Hill returned fire with a hook that dropped Crute. The Australian survived, but seconds later, another MASSIVE right hook found the chin of “The Brute,” who immediately fell to the floor unconscious.
UFC
punditarena.com

Tyson Fury takes shot at Anthony Joshua for his Deontay Wilder comments

Tyson Fury has said that it is ironic that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder was unable to beat him as he lacks fighting intelligence. Wilder was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Fury at the third time of asking last month, as the British heavyweight scored a knock out victory in the 11th round.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Sunday Programming: Jose Aldo Takes Another Step Towards His Dream

Another Sunday, another Sunday Programming. How's it going brothers?. This weekend was a good one for fight fans. We saw Bellator for the last time in 2021, and their year ended with a bang. Or more specifically, a spinning backfist for the ages, landed by Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis onto Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi.
UFC

