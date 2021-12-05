The Big Shnow: Week 13, Bills vs Patriots

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This should be a great game as it includes rookie Mac Jones and Josh Allen facing off against each other. There figures to be some snow during the Monday nigt game as well. The 8-4 Patriots lead the AFC East division with the 7-4 Bills right behind them.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO