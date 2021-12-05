ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Big Shnow: Week 13, Bills vs Patriots

By Mary Margaret Johnson
WIVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the Week 13 edition of The Big Shnow, News 4...

www.wivb.com

fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Offensive Strategy and Game Preview: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

The AFC East-leading New England Patriots (been a while since able to type that) face-off against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a prime-time Monday Night Football Game in a battle for first place in the AFC East. The winner will take the lead in the division. Last...
NFL
rochesterfirst.com

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Patriots

Coming off a huge 31-6 Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills look to take down the AFC East-leading New England Patriots in Week 13’s Monday night matchup. The 8-4 Patriots currently have a half-game lead over the 7-4 Bills. Tune in for an in-depth pregame analysis of...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Bills

The final game of Week 13 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New England Patriots (8-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (7-4). It’s a big AFC East battle featuring rookie standout Mac Jones and high-variance Josh Allen. The Patriots lead the all-time series between these...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Patriots Vs. Bills Week 13 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This should be a great game as it includes rookie Mac Jones and Josh Allen facing off against each other. There figures to be some snow during the Monday nigt game as well. The 8-4 Patriots lead the AFC East division with the 7-4 Bills right behind them.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills stats: New England runs all over its AFC East rivals in Week 13

The New England Patriots survived a hostile environment to celebrate their seventh straight win. Going up against the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal AFC East matchup, the Patriots won 14-10 behind an impressive run-game outing and a defense successfully shutting down one of the most potent offenses in the game.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs Patriots: Josh Allen can galvanize MVP voting with big game

Look around the NFL landscape, and there are a lot of strange things happening in 2021. Several AFC teams have head-scratching losses to bottom-dwellers, the NFC has two .500 teams in playoff spots while the AFC has one in 12th place, and no one is separating themselves in the MVP race.
NFL
The Spun

Nasty Weather Appears To Be Coming For Bills vs. Patriots

Football fans looking at the AFC East race a few weeks ago would have found the Buffalo Bills with a healthy lead. However, the New England Patriots have put together a six-game winning streak that has changed the AFC landscape. Now, in just a few days, the Bills and Patriots will take the field to fight for the AFC East lead.
BUFFALO, NY
nbcboston.com

Patriots Vs. Bills: Buffalo, Orchard Park Weather Forecast for Week 13 NFL Game

UPDATE (Monday, Dec. 6 at 11:15 a.m. ET): Here's a fresh review of the forecast for Patriots-Bills. The latest weather forecast for the Buffalo area, and Orchard Park, N.Y., specifically, calls for cold temperatures and fierce gusts of wind throughout the night. Temperatures are expected to be in the high...
NFL
NFL

