The top of the UFC Vegas 44 billing was the setting where former featherweight king, Jose Aldo, defeated the promotion’s #4 ranked 135-pounder, Rob Font, by unanimous decision. This top-tier bantamweight bout saw Aldo deliver plenty of power punches that had Font hurt a couple of times, and even saw the former 145-pound champ spend some time in top position. This actually makes three wins in a row for Aldo, who expressed his desire to fight T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview. Could Aldo actually make his way to another shot at bantamweight gold?

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO