Off-White's Enduring Legacy

Virgil Abloh's seemingly sudden passing (where the general public was concerned) has hit the streetwear, fashion, and sneaker communities very hard. With Off-White and Louis Vuitton, Virgil was able to turn streetwear into a high fashion enterprise that could be respected and recognized by some of the most legendary designers known to mankind. With that being said, it's clear that Abloh had a huge influence on the world of fashion, and in death, his legacy will forever live on. He inspired designers from marginalized communities to pursue their passions in spaces that had never been open to them before, and that in and of itself is something to be admired and celebrated.

