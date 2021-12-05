ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-White's Enduring Legacy

By Liam Killingstad
 5 days ago
On Nov. 28, renowned designer and cultural icon Virgil Abloh passed away from a rare form of cancer — cardiac angiosarcoma — at the age of 41. Abloh, most famous for founding the streetwear brand Off-White and helming menswear designs at Louis Vuitton, was revered by many throughout the fashion, music,...

Beyond Off-White, Nike, and Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh’s incredible legacy

Tributes to Virgil Abloh have described him as a “genius,” “visionary,” and even “the meaning of fashion itself.”. You simply can’t describe the designer without using one of the overarching terms — his various roles, brands, collaborations, and influences make a short bio an impossible feat. As the founder of Off-White, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, and longtime creative director for rapper Kanye West, Abloh was a leader — if not pioneer — in contemporary visual culture, luxury branding, and streetwear. Where he went, lines formed, and what he touched, often sold out. Aided by his Sharpie, he created an entirely new genre of style, fusing hypebeasts and high-end enthusiasts with his signature quotation marks.
Virgil Abloh's 10 Best Off-White x Nike Collaborations, Ranked

Virgil Abloh's seemingly sudden passing (where the general public was concerned) has hit the streetwear, fashion, and sneaker communities very hard. With Off-White and Louis Vuitton, Virgil was able to turn streetwear into a high fashion enterprise that could be respected and recognized by some of the most legendary designers known to mankind. With that being said, it's clear that Abloh had a huge influence on the world of fashion, and in death, his legacy will forever live on. He inspired designers from marginalized communities to pursue their passions in spaces that had never been open to them before, and that in and of itself is something to be admired and celebrated.
Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Blazer Low Was Originally Intended To Release On December 7th

Virgil Abloh left an indelible impression on the world of sneakers and fashion as we know it. “Deconstruction” was barely an aesthetic before him, and now it stands as the foundation for many a recent collaborative effort. And though the late designer faced wide-sweeping criticisms for his “copying,” it was always like him to make use of references, be it well-known designers or personal favorites. Even the once-forthcoming Off-White x Nike Blazer Low exhibits this, its added parts very obviously inspired by the Terra Humara.
Nike’s Off-White sneakers reselling for insane prices after Virgil Abloh’s death

Virgil Abloh’s sudden passing Sunday has sent shockwaves through culture, with the spheres of high fashion, streetwear, sneakers, music and more reeling from the loss of one of our generation’s most prolific and influential creatives. While luminaries and adherents of the many fields Abloh has touched have spent the past day in mourning and sharing stories of just how much he meant to them, a small crowd of cynical and predatory resellers almost immediately began cashing in oh his death.
Virgil Abloh Vigil Set Up Outside New York’s Off White Shop

Following the tragic news of 41-year-old Virgil Abloh’s passing yesterday, a vigil has been set up in his honour outside of New York’s Off White store, located at 51 Mercer Street. A video shared by @thebossaffiliate on Twitter shows the exterior of the shop, with a person dressed in black...
Ye and Demna Drop Exclusive Prison-Reform Merch on Amazon Fashion

An American gangster and convicted murder spurred one of the year’s biggest merch drops. On the heels of his coming out as Demna, the Vetements co-founder and Balenciaga creative director formerly known as Demna Gvasalia teamed with Kanye West-turned-Ye on a limited-edition line of apparel calling attention to the case of Larry Hoover, the Chicago gang leader serving six life sentences in Colorado for a litany of offenses including murder, extortion and money laundering. Fans at Ye’s Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum benefit concert Thursday night—where longtime foe Drake put his beef with the “College Dropout” rapper aside to make a special appearance—got...
Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Resale Prices Go Through The Roof Following Virgil Abloh’s Death

Virgil Abloh’s posthumous legacy is already surging. His Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” has almost doubled in price just a day after his passing. As spotted on Hype Beast the sneaker of 2019 is doing even bigger numbers in 2020. Not even 24 hours after the sudden passing of the esteemed designer his signature collaboration […]
Amazon Enters Collectibles Market with Dibbs Investment

Amazon is investing in trading card platform Dibbs, showing faith in the collectibles boom as a long-term trend. Dibbs had raised around $16 million prior to Amazon’s investment, namely through a $13 million Series A round in July led by Foundry Group. That round was joined by Tusk Venture Partners,...
Tommy Hilfiger Talks His Legacy And Birthing Streetwear In New Interview

Tommy Hilfiger’s influence on Hip-Hop fashion is indelible. In a new Q&A he details his legacy and more. HypeBeast recently interviewed the renowned designer after he receieved Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 Fashion Awards. During the conversation, the Elmira, New York native discussed his People’s Place initiative, a program with a goal of better […]
Fan Tokens Provide a Use Case for Blockchain in Sports

This week’s Scouting Report covers applications of blockchain technology in sports through a case study of Socios.com. The company has built a blockchain based fan engagement platform with wide ranging applications for teams and leagues. The Socios.com platform provides fans the opportunity to own a governance token in their favorite...
Puma Debuts Basketball-Inspired Women’s Lifestyle Collection

June Ambrose, formerly a stylist for Jay-Z, launched Puma’s new Women’s Hoops category last week. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Beyoncé Shared New Photos Of Her With Blue Ivy & Rumi Looking Like Absolute Superstars

Happy Holidays to the Beyhive! Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas’ Halls of Ivy is officially out. The latest collection dropped on Adidas website on Dec. 10 and features 89 pieces for adults and 34 for kids with lots of patchworks, fur, twill, knit, and leather patterns. But all everyone can talk about are her two best models. The star’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter both made appearances in their mother’s latest ad campaign for Ivy Park x Adidas’ Halls of Ivy collaborative collection and absolutely stole the show.
Friday essay: Chanel's complex legacy

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, friend of artist Jean Cocteau and lover of musician Igor Stravinsky, transformed women’s fashion across the world. Pablo Picasso said of her: “Chanel is the woman with the most sense in Europe”. Chanel’s fashion vision transformed both women’s appearances and definitions of luxury for the 20th century. How did she pull this off, what is the continuing attraction, and how do we recognise her complex background, difficult choices and ongoing legacy? With the opening of a new show, Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto, at the National Gallery of Victoria, curated by Paris fashion museum the Galliera (supplemented with works...
Lakers News: LeBron James the first active player of National Basketball Association to become a Billionaire

LeBron James is the first active player of National Basketball Association to reach the 1 Billion Dollar mark. LeBron James has created history by reaching this financial milestone which was a goal for him years ago. The kid from Akron made it to the Billion Dollar group this year and joined 5 other athletes in the elite club to become a billionaire before retiring.
The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
The Best Men’s Boots in 2021: Our Icons and Must-Knows

Table of Contents Dress Boots Work Boots Rain Boots Western Boots Hiking Boots Chukka Boots Despite popular opinion, the “most wonderful time of the year” is not the holiday season, it’s boot season. Boot season opens up late summer and lasts until deep into spring, so we’re just getting started out here. While we recently welcomed back flannel, layering and our favorite pairs of jeans a few months back, we’ve been rocking boots ever since the weather dipped below 70 degrees. There’s just no better feeling than opening up, smelling (trust us on this) and slipping on a new pair of leather boots to celebrate the changing...
