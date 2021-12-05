Off-White's Enduring Legacy

Tributes to Virgil Abloh have described him as a “genius,” “visionary,” and even “the meaning of fashion itself.”. You simply can’t describe the designer without using one of the overarching terms — his various roles, brands, collaborations, and influences make a short bio an impossible feat. As the founder of Off-White, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, and longtime creative director for rapper Kanye West, Abloh was a leader — if not pioneer — in contemporary visual culture, luxury branding, and streetwear. Where he went, lines formed, and what he touched, often sold out. Aided by his Sharpie, he created an entirely new genre of style, fusing hypebeasts and high-end enthusiasts with his signature quotation marks.
