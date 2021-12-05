ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Pope says he removed Paris archbishop because of gossip

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Monday he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris because the monsignor could no longer govern effectively thanks to the “gossip” about his relationship with a woman a decade ago. Francis was asked en route home from Greece about the...
RELIGION
Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Investigation launched into brawl at French far-right rally

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into violence that erupted at the first major campaign rally held by the far-right French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour. Shortly after Zemmour began speaking on Sunday evening, some of his supporters attacked a group of protesters from the campaign group SOS-Racism who had entered the rear of the venue wearing T-shirts reading “No to Racism”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Far-right pundit Zemmour to announce French presidency bid: entourage

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity falling after a turbulent few weeks. "A message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said. Several members of his inner circle started tweeting using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (Zemmour candidate). Intense campaigning had left little doubt over Zemmour's intention to stand in the 2022 elections and some polls had suggested he could make it to a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Shawnee News-Star

Cyr: Negotiation is key regarding Russia and Ukraine

“To jaw-jaw is better than to war-war,” said Winston Churchill in 1954, supporting the principle of nations negotiating. These wise words from a great leader should be kept in mind regarding Ukraine, where Russia has been aggressively supporting rebel forces. Russia is now building up military forces around Ukraine, repeating a similar effort undertaken last spring. Direct discussion of the topic by Presidents Biden of the U.S. and Putin of Russia is desirable. ...
SHAWNEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenpeace#French People#Paris#Protest Riot#Villepinte#Ap
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top military officer on Thursday sternly warned neighboring Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force, saying that Moscow will “suppress” any such attempt. The statement by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, comes amid...
MILITARY
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s military said Friday it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks because the American machines are more reliable. The move comes less than three months after Australia canceled a deal to buy French...
MILITARY
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach. Biden and fellow leaders announced initiatives to stem autocracies from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

China and Nicaragua re-establish ties in blow to U.S. and Taiwan

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China and Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties on Friday after the Central American country broke relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the United States' backyard and angering Washington. China has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
AFP

Nicaragua switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Nicaragua inked a deal on Friday switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in a political coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. China's Communist Party leaders claim Taiwan as part of their territory and have vowed to one day take the island, by force if needed.
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain sending 140 engineers to Polish border with Belarus

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain will send 140 military engineers to Poland this month to provide support at its border with Belarus, the Ministry of Defence said, in response to what it termed pressures from "irregular migration". Britain already has personnel in its NATO ally Poland, amid tensions at...
POLITICS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

UK joins US, Australia in Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

LONDON (AP) — No U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott. The announcement came after the White House and the Australian government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in February to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects, according to a report released Wednesday by a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company. Specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy