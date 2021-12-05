ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Cafeteria Lady Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Pot Cookies to School

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a teacher at the Earlsboro Elementary school in Oklahoma complained of stomach problems, cafeteria worker Sarah Dailey said she had just the remedy. The 40-year-old baked cookies using her own THC...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student, 2 Adult Relatives Fight Outside Of Little Flower High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating. The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight. They banned the adult relatives from school property. In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
NECN

2 Teens Charged After Allegedly Bringing Prop Gun to Platt High School

Two teenagers have been charged after school officials said a prop gun was brought to Platt High School in Meriden and prompted a lockdown on Tuesday. School officials said a student told a staff member about a video on social media with what appeared to be a student with a gun. Officers were then called to the school around 8:20 a.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Elementary School#Food Drink#Earlsboro Elementary#Kfor News
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia teacher facing 23 counts of alleged battery on special needs student

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former elementary school teacher in Kanawha County has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police say Nancy Boggs, 66, of Charleston, has been arrested in connection to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September. Last week […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wglr.com

Student arrested after bringing gun to La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a student was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly bringing a gun to La Follette High School. School officials called police at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip that the 18-year-old had the weapon. Police say the student tried to push his...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
heraldstaronline.com

Cafeteria workers at Indian Creek Middle School awarded for making ‘moments matter’

MINGO JUNCTION — Cafeteria workers at Indian Creek Middle School have been recognized for their efforts to make “moments matter.”. The staff of L’Tanya Martin, P.J. Redmond, Nikki Bright, Betty Zelkowski, Kathy Adams and Angela Van Kirk were surprised by Indian Creek Local School District leaders and corporate officials with the Nutrition Group on Nov. 19 with the “Moments Matter” award for going above and beyond the call of duty and increasing student participation. They were among recipients in four regions across Ohio to gain the distinction and were nominated by District Food Service Director Eric White.
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
wfxb.com

Former Myrtle Beach High School Substitute Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Behavior With Students

Police arrested and charged a former Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher after inappropriate behavior was reported to a school resource officer. 43 year old Angela Hilton-Hecht is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication after she allegedly sent profane texts to students, made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class and invited students to smoke marijuana at her home. The investigation into Hilton-Hecht began on November 11th.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Ledger-Enquirer

Teen rode a horse into his Virginia high school as a senior prank. Trouble followed

A Virginia student rode a horse into his high school as a senior prank — and his attempt at humor has caused a ruckus in the town of Gloucester. Video shared on Facebook shows Austin McGill, 18, successfully coaxing the 27-year-old Arabian gelding through a school doorway of Gloucester High School on Nov. 5. The two stayed inside about 10 minutes, as students and staff poured out of classrooms to take a look.
HIGH SCHOOL
abcnews4.com

Brief lockdown at two schools after student found with AK-47 rifle, drugs

ELIZABETH CITY, Pasquotank County — Two Pasquotank County schools went into lockdown after a Northeastern High School student brought a loaded gun and drugs on a bus. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said this happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, when a bus driver smelled drugs and alerted staff at River Road Middle School.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

North DeSoto High School student allegedly brings air gun on campus

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a North DeSoto High School student is being investigated after allegedly bringing an air gun to school on Friday, Dec. 3. Officials say as school was being dismissed, a school resource officer was given information that a student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

Lake Orion High School student arrested, allegedly threatened to shoot up school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 15-year-old student of Lake Orion High School was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the school. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the student said Wednesday he would shoot up Lake Orion High School if he could get a gun. Police said the threat was made the day after the fatal shooting at Oxford High School.
LAKE ORION, MI
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy