Kyler Murray is expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears

By SportsGrid
 5 days ago
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kyler Murray is listed as questionable but expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is...

Bleacher Report

Cardinals Rumors: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Line for Injury Returns vs. Bears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are in line to return from injury for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, barring any setbacks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Murray has been out since Week 9 with an ankle injury, while Hopkins has also been sidelined...
Boston Herald

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play host to the Arizona Cardinals, including Kyler Murray’s potential return and a crowd on edge — plus our Week 13 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start his second straight game in place of Justin Fields on Sunday as the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. As Fields recovers from broken ribs, Dalton will try to push the Bears to a second straight win against a much more difficult opponent than the winless Detroit Lions team he beat last week.
Adam Schefter
2021 NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Tom Brady all in the mix entering Week 13

The 2021 NFL MVP race is as complicated as ever. Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are the three most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL through 12 weeks, but it's just not that simple. Murray would be the clear favorite right now if not for a three-game absence due to injury, while Stafford's three-game cold streak is starting to raise questions about whether his early-season excellence was merely a product of Sean McVay's offense. Then there is Rodgers, who has already missed a game because of his own doing, something that's hard to reconcile with the notion of the league's most valuable player.
Kingsbury: Cardinals' Kyler Murray (ankle) will play in Week 13

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed this morning that quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. The Cardinals have been coy about Murray's status in each of the past four weeks, but Kingsbury confirmed this morning that the star quarterback will start in the team's Week 13 game. Colt McCoy, who led the Cardinals to a 2-1 record in Murray's absence, will take a seat.
Chicago Sun-Times

Film study: Bears can’t contain Kyler Murray on the ground

Breaking down the biggest players of the Bears’ depressing, soggy 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday:. The Cardinals were already ahead by seven when quarterback Kyler Murray took a shotgun snap from the Bears’ 9 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter. On third down,...
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will be game-day decisions this week

There’s a decent chance Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be back for Sunday’s game against the Bears. But there’s also a chance one or both will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters in his Friday press conference that both...
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
pitcherlist.com

What if Kyler Murray Chose Baseball?

Meet Kyler Murray, football phenom. The Texas native’s gridiron legend starts in high school, where he went undefeated as a starting quarterback, led the Allen Eagles to three consecutive state championships, and was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2014. (MaxPreps scribe Mitch Stephens makes a compelling case for Murray as the best high school QB of all time.) The top-ranked QB recruit committed to Texas A&M, before leaving the Lone Star State and transferring to Oklahoma, where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, and it almost feels unfair to relegate his football accomplishments to a series of bullet points.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, more affecting Week 13 rankings

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Devante Parker have combined to miss a season’s worth of games so far, and when any return — perhaps as early as Week 13 — fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions will be affected. Not all appear to be in position to play this week, though, so get the latest updates on these players and how they’ll affect this week’s fantasy rankings.
ESPN

NFL Week 13 fashion: Kyler Murray is back in style

It's December, which means in addition to there being just four weeks left to the 2021 NFL season, it's also time for the winter wardrobe. All eyes will be on key AFC matchups, as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens. Can a now-surging Washington Football Team keep its three-game winning streak alive? How will the return of quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins impact the Arizona Cardinals?
OCRegister

Robert Quinn now credited with a sack of Kyler Murray in Sunday’s loss, giving the Chicago Bears pass rusher 12 for the season

Robert Quinn’s remarkable season got a bump Wednesday when the NFL credited him with a sack in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. According to an NFL source, the league determined after review that Quinn deserved a sack on the first play from scrimmage for the Cardinals when quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled the snap. Because Murray recovered and attempted a football play, the decision was made to give Quinn a sack for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage that resulted in a 3-yard loss.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears observations: Defense overmatched by Kyler Murray

The Bears are who we thought they were. Playing the extremely talented, and NFC leading Arizona Cardinals, Matt Nagy’s team looked overmatched from the jump. The result was a 33-22 loss that was never particularly competitive. If you tuned out partway through, here are the three biggest takeaways from the dreary game on a dreary Sunday.
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

