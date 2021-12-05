2 drivers injured in two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-81 in Broome County

Two people were injured in a wrong-way two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Broome County.

The crash took place shortly after 2 a.m. in the northbound lane of Interstate 81 near Exit 1 in the Town of Kirkwood, according to the New York State Police.

Representatives from the state police, Broome County Sheriff's Office, multiple volunteer fire departments, and other emergency agencies responded to the scene.

The crash took place when a 2014 Ford Fusion operated by Connor E. Depofi, 23, of Vestal, was northbound on I-81 and collided head-on with a 2006 BMW that was traveling the wrong way, troopers said.

State police identified the driver of the BMW as David E. Carter Jr., 61, of Albany.

Both drivers were transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Troopers cite Carter for several vehicle and traffic violations.

