DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old female smoker in good health aside from having osteoporosis. I am addicted to smoking and have tried everything available to quit without any success. I tried taking Chantix 15 years ago and became suicidal. At that time, my late husband and I decided we would quit together using Chantix. He became very hostile and nasty, which resulted in me becoming depressed and suicidal. I did not act on my thoughts; we immediately stopped taking the medication and life went back to normal for the both of us.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO