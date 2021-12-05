ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters in Belgium march against COVID-19 restrictions

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABSq8_0dEcWz9100

Protesters took to the streets in the hundreds in Belgium's capital on Sunday to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions amid a rising number of infections reported in the country, The Associated Press reported.

Heading toward the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels, people could be seen carrying signs saying things such as “United for our freedom, rights and our children” and chanting phrases against the COVID-19 protocols, the wire service noted.

Roughly 76 percent of people in Belgium are fully vaccinated, per data from Johns Hopkins University. But the nation has been seeing a surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The nation had over 20,000 new cases last Wednesday and over 25,000 cases the day prior, according to data from the World Health Organization. Comparatively, cases were in the low thousands in August and September.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, new measures were introduced on Friday by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Some of the measures include capping the capacity of people at indoor events at 200 people and requiring children as young as six years old to wear masks, according to the AP.

Other European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Austria have also witnessed similar demonstrations against COVID-19 protocol, including one rally organized by a right-wing extremist group outside the home of a German state health minister on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Frankfurt, Berlin and the Dutch town of Utrecht collectively saw tens of thousands of people protesting against measures.

But the protests come as nations now grapple with the newly detected omicron variant which has made its way across the world after it was first detected in South Africa last month. Scientists are racing to learn more about the variant, including how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are against it.

Comments / 8

BB Islander
5d ago

If vaccinated people are getting covid and spreading covid, there's no reason for mandates because it will do nothing. Let's also eliminate the mask mandates that for 2 years it has not worked. Masks have never worked. It is a visual tool to keep people fearful. The size of the virus based on electron micrographs show that the virus varies from 60 to 140 nanometers in diameter (.06 to .14 microns). N95 filters, the best mask available, provides filtration down to .3 microns. Meaning that the virus goes right thru the best mask available and the filtration of the blue disposable mask are negligible and the cloth mask that most people are using is completely useless. It only gives you a false sense of protection that it doesn't exist. It is no Science if we keep enforcing failed mandates over and over with no results.

Reply(2)
4
Related
MedicalXpress

Belgium finds first new Covid-19 variant case in Europe

Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new COVID-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad. "We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Spanish police march in Madrid to protest against ‘Gag Law’ reform

MADRID (Reuters) – Thousands of Spanish police officers marched through Madrid on Saturday to protest against a proposed reform of a security law which they say will hamper their ability to do their work. Politicians from Spain’s three main conservative parties joined police officers in the protest against proposed changes...
PROTESTS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Guadeloupe extends nightly curfew amid violent protests against COVID-19 rules

PARIS (Reuters) – The prefect of Guadeloupe, the representative of the French central state in the overseas territory, on Thursday said he would extend a nightly curfew until Dec. 7, citing a continued threat to public order amid protest over COVID-19 rules. The decision concerned Pointe-a-Pitre, the archipelagos main city,...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Frankfurt#Protest Riot#The Associated Press#The European Union#Johns Hopkins University#Ap#European#Dutch#Omicron
The Independent

Germany on new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor

Olaf Scholz is set to take office Wednesday as Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, succeeding Angela Merkel after her heralded 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing the European Union s most populous nation and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling Germany’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.The 63-year-old, Germany’s vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018, brings a wealth of experience and discipline to an untried coalition of his center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The three parties are portraying the...
EUROPE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Runny-nosed hippos test positive for Covid-19 in Belgium

Two hippos at a zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, have tested positive for Covid-19, in what is believed to be the first such infection reported in the species. The hippos, named Imani and Hermien, have shown no symptoms "other than runny noses," according to a news release from the zoo. How...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

Australia s foreign minister started a European tour in Athens on Wednesday, welcoming a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region.“There is no question that, globally, we are facing a more strategically contested environment and it has never been more important to work together in support of international rules,...
POLITICS
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in BerlinFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID waveAfrica CDC: Nations might turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandatesEXPLAINER: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Germany bans unvaccinated people from live events and closes nightclubs as cases surge

Germany has banned unvaccinated people from much of public life including attending gigs. The move, made in an effort to curb a fourth wave of COVID in the country, means that only those who are fully vaccinated against the disease or have recovered from the virus in the last six months will be able allowed in cultural venues, restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy