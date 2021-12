NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A five-year-old boy is in stable but guarded condition after falling from a horse and carriage ride over the weekend. Officials in Niagara Falls say the child from Cheektowaga and his family were passengers in a one-horse open carriage riding in the 100 block of Old Falls St. Shortly before 3 p.m., while the carriage was making a turn, the child got off of the bench and lost his balance, fell out the carriage and was run over by the rear wheel.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO