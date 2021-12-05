Jaguars' James Robinson (knee, heel) a game-time decision for Week 13

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision for Week 12 against the Jaguars. Patterson was inactive for Week 11 and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He did take part in limited practice all week. Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher and is second on the team in receiving yards. He is having a career year, amassing 473 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns this season. Patterson leads all running backs in receiving yards, and his five receiving touchdowns are the second-most by a running back this season. Considering how versatile an offensive threat Patterson is, it’ll be a significant gain for the Falcons if he can rejoin the lineup.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO