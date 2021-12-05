ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we still love Lucy

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Hollywood lot where one of America's biggest stars ever first filmed her groundbreaking show, a young artist named Yolanda Glass has been hard at work. "One of the workers who came by who worked on the lot, he looked up and he was like, 'Lucy would be proud of...

The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

'Being The Ricardos' Reactions Say Everybody Was Wrong About Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball

A distracting wig and a shaky accent haven’t stopped Nicole Kidman from delivering an excellent performance before, so why should “Being The Ricardos” be any different?. Despite Debra Messing and everybody else doubting that Kidman could convincingly play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film, early responses describe her portrayal as “incredible” and “very impressively acted,” while praising her for capturing “the spirit and vigor” of the comedy icon.
MOVIES
abc7ny.com

Vault: The death of 'I Love Lucy' star Desi Arnaz in 1986

This report on the death of Desi Arnaz, who had lung cancer, aired on Dec. 2, 1986, the day of his death. Lucie Arnaz, his daughter, says her father died in her arms, and urged people not to smoke. She says her dad was the "I" in "I Love Lucy."
CELEBRITIES
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Darin Strauss
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Harpo Marx
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Javier Bardem
Review: 'Being the Ricardos' examines why we love Lucille Ball (and Nicole Kidman)

Hey, I had a rough few days at work last week. Want to spend millions of dollars to make a movie about it?. I'm not seeing many hands and that's the issue with "Being the Ricardos." Nicole Kidman, the rare actor who says she chooses parts that scare her and actually walks that walk, plays the comic icon. Actually, it's two tricky roles: Lucy Ricardo, whom we see in re-creations of the 1950s series "I Love Lucy," and Ball. Offstage, the latter is shown as a smart, decisive businessperson who earned the respect of colleagues because she got things done.
MOVIES
Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman amazes as the Lucy easy to love and the Lucy hard as nails

The prolific and uniquely talented writer-director-producer Aaron Sorkin is fascinated with the inner workings of television, as evidenced by the TV series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, “Sports Night” and “The Newsroom” and even a stage production of his unproduced screenplay “The Farnsworth Invention,” which was about one Philo Farnsworth, an early pioneer who developed the technology that allowed for some of the very first TV transmissions.
TV & VIDEOS
Aaron Sorkin’s I Love Lucy Biopic Is Preposterous, Witty, and … Feminist?

There are few places the writer-director Aaron Sorkin understands better than the set, writer’s room, and production offices of a weekly television series. He has written many such shows himself, at least three of them explicitly about the process of creating TV. In the witty and swift-moving biopic Being the Ricardos (in theaters on Friday and streaming on Prime Video starting Dec. 21), Sorkin puts some of this insider knowledge to work in exploring the politics—global, sexual, and professional—behind the scenes of the smash 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.
MOVIES
#Cuban#The Lucy Desi Museum
Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
‘Being the Ricardos’: How Hair and Makeup Team Transformed Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Turning Nicole Kidman into Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem into Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” wasn’t only about creating a facsimile of the iconic 1950s TV duo. Rather, director Aaron Sorkin instructed hair department head Teressa Hill and makeup department head Ana Lozano, “We are not taking a photograph; we are painting a picture.” The approach is generating awards buzz for the below-the-line duo. The film, opening Dec. 10, centers on a week of filming “I Love Lucy,” from table read to shooting an episode. Sorkin also re-creates memorable moments from the series, which ran on CBS from 1951-57, and provides...
BEAUTY & FASHION
“Being The Ricardo’s” – The Official Trailer

Fun fact…did you know that Star Trek would never have happened without Lucille Ball? True. The first full trailer for Amazon’s Being the Ricardo’s was released Wednesday. Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, The description: “A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. It is scheduled to be released by Amazon Studios in a limited release on December 10 prior to streaming on Prime Video on December 21.
TV & VIDEOS
Nicole Kidman Wanted To Drop Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’ After Casting Backlash But Aaron Sorkin Wouldn’t Let Her

One of the most talked-about films of this fall, “Being the Ricardos,” has gone through quite a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Now, it’s being discussed as a serious Oscar contender, with stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem being mentioned as potential Best Actress and Best Actor nominees, respectively. But when those two were initially announced as the stars of Aaron Sorkin’s film, film fans were confused, with some being upset by the choices. And Kidman heard that outrage.
MOVIES
