After what must have felt an eternity to the drivers, Formula 2 returns this weekend as support to Formula 1 at the brand new Jeddah Corniche street circuit. It has been two months since the last round in Sochi and plenty has unfolded since that has changed the landscape and careers of the main contenders of the Formula 2 championship, mainly, the Alfa Romeo seat has been finalised. Guanyu Zhou will become the first Chinese F1 driver leaving the other contenders out in the cold over an F1 future.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO