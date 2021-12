The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 1 and is currently airing. Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino (Yo-kai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi (Yo-kai Watch: The Movie) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano (Yo-kai Watch) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda (Inazuma Eleven) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō (Yo-kai Watch) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka (Granblue Fantasy the Animation) is the audio director.

