Those in government rarely have time to extract themselves from the relentless rush of daily drama and urgent deadlines to think about the future. Former North Carolina governor Terry Sanford once observed there is no one in the governor’s office looking out the window, pondering the problems of the future. Former congressman Lee Hamilton of Indiana made the same point, when he wrote, that members of Congress “never have time to put their feet up on their desks, look out the window, and think about long-term challenges coming at us down the road.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO