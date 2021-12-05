ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolton, MA

73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Animal At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

 5 days ago
BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort animal is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor.

“Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center.

The woman suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the livestock involved as a comfort animal.

Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.

