Medicare has the primary responsibility to pay for health insurance for those who do not have any other insurance or coverage. The Medicare program has 4 parts to help meet the health and wellness of individuals; Part A covers hospital (free), Part B covers medical (premiums associated), Part C (Medicare Advantage), and Part D (prescription drug coverage). As previously mentioned in “What you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment, Part 1”, to be eligible for Medicare Part C, you must have Part A and B, and Part D with Part A and/or Part B.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO