Holly Hill, FL - The city of Holly Hill's Pictona facility is getting ready for Phase 2, according to Mayor Chirs Via. He said the Martin family got the facility started and they are stepping up again for the next phase. "We've been extremely blessed to have the Martins come to Holly Hill and invest so many millions of dollars into our community and just donate that money to the city of Holly Hill so that we could produce what is now Pictona Phase 1."

HOLLY HILL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO