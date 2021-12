It’s the second day of this year’s expanded It’s a Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls. Some of the day’s highlights include: the “Bread, Salt, and Wine” House Warming with Habitat for Humanity, free screening of both the original and the colorized versions of “It’s a Wonderful Life”, a special announcement about the Wonderful Life Museum, and the first of four performances of “Merry Christmas, George Bailey!”, the radio play.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO