Public Safety

Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters

By Allen Cone
UPI News
 5 days ago
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Five anti-junta protesters in Myanmar died when a military vehicle rammed into them on Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m. shortly after the beginning of a street march in Kyimyindaing Township in the nation's capital Yangon, the vehicle plowed into participants, Myanmar Now, a banned news organization reported.

Around 20 people participated in the march against and at least 15 people were detained.

Four people died after being hit by the vehicle and security forces shot dead another person.

Since a Feb. 1 coup, security forces have performed violence crackdowns, killing more than 1,300 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group tracking killings in the country.

Junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing met with Tin Oo, the 94-year-oldsenior patron of Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted leader of the National League for Democracy, according to a military news release. The former military commander-in-chief of the armed forces and co-founder of the NLD was at the general's home in Yangon.

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The country has been in turmoil since February when the military seized power, triggering nationwide demonstrations which the junta sought to quell with violent crackdowns and mass arrests. More...
PROTESTS
Albany Herald

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
The Independent

Military truck rams into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Myanmar

At least five people were killed and several others injured when a military truck crashed into a group of peaceful protesters at an anti-coup rally in Yangon on Sunday (5 December). The incident, as you can see in the above video, shows a speeding army truck crashing into the protesters...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Telegraph

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

BANGKOK (AP) — In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy. In fact, a younger...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Nationwide ‘silent strike’ in Myanmar protests military rule

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of military rule in Myanmar have held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day. The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February. Photos on social media show normally busy streets and roads emptied of traffic in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and elsewhere. Usually crowded markets were quiet hours before the official start of the strike, which reaffirmed the widespread opposition to the army’s rule and its disregard for human rights.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Junta#Military Vehicle#Rams#Nld
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

