High Surf Warning issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North, Kohala by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-05 15:35:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0