Hawaii County, HI

High Surf Warning issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North, Kohala by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 15:35:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body...

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
