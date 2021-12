When Hip-Hop fans were first introduced to Ol’ Dirty Bastard with the 1992 release of Wu-Tang Clan’s first single, “Protect Ya Neck” and its accompanying video, there was no ambiguity about him. With gritty lyrics like, “The Ol’ Dirty Bastard is dirty and stinkin’,” he immediately let it be known he was “straight from the Brooklyn Zoo.” And in truth, between his Jerome-from-Martin-esque grills, braided hairstyles that looked like they were never finished, and an eccentric rap style that left you wondering if he was high, drunk, or both, ODB’s self-assessment seemed pretty accurate. Though he hailed from Brooklyn, ODB—real name Russell...

