ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimmy Kimmel Introduces “Zuck On A Truck” And Leaves Elf On A Shelf Biting The Dust

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Zuckerberg can’t seem to catch a break. From sweet Icelanders making fun of his Metaverse to Jimmy Kimmel suggesting he is more freaky than Elf on the Shelf. Basically, Elf on the Shelf is a kind-of creepy...

www.reformaustin.org

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Jimmy Kimmel talks about hair-burning Thanksgiving

Jimmy Kimmel talked about his “mildly frightening” Thanksgiving on his show Monday, telling his viewers that, well, he burned off body hair and hairline while trying to light an outdoor pizza oven. “I wish I could say this is the first time I’ve done this,” Kimmel said. He joked, “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Ridiculous Starbucks Frappuccino Idea Jimmy Kimmel Proposed

Even if you don't stop by Starbucks on a daily basis, you probably know that the coffee chain is one of the best places to find the most unique sweet and spiced caffeinated drinks. In fact, when you factor in Starbucks' different coffee brews, flavored syrups, dairy and non-dairy milks, and other creative add-ins, there are more than 170,000 different beverage possibilities, according to Insider. Many of these are on the regular menu, or roll out seasonally, like Pumpkin Spice Lattes in fall and Peppermint Mochas at holiday time. Thousands of others are part of the fan-made secret menu, with inventive creations like the Baby Yoda Frappuccino and the Caribbean Refresher (per Taste of Home).
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd. The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Fox News

Sarah Silverman knocks liberal uproar she received for criticizing Joy Reid: You dare criticize your own party

Actress Sarah Silverman took a moment on her podcast to address the liberal backlash she received for criticizing a hyperbolic tweet from MSNBC host Joy Reid. Last week, Reid sounded the alarm while sharing a CNN report about a proposal introduced by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to re-implement a civilian-military force in his state, something that 22 other states currently have including New York and California.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Sandra Bullock On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Boy where has Actress Sandra Bullock been, I missed her! She recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live looking like a million bucks! She looked amazing wearing a timeless purple velvet suit! She was on the show to promote her latest project which was her new movie on Netflix, The Unforgivable. You have to be a certain type of person to pull off the color purple and she wears it well!
BEAUTY & FASHION
NPR

Kevin Hart and cast surprises rescue 'Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes' revival

First, an admission: I've never been a huge fan of Jimmy Kimmel's Live In Front of a Studio Audience specials. The late night host's idea – redoing classic Norman Lear sitcom episodes live with modern stars – is wonderful. But in practice, past outings featuring Woody Harrelson as All in the Family's Archie Bunker, Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson from The Jeffersons and Jay Pharoah as J.J. in Good Times never felt right to me.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelf#Mashable#Truck
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Model Allegedly Pulls Gun On DJ Akademiks After Calling Him Obese

There was some drama-drama on a recent episode of the Fresh & Fit podcast, with special guest DJ Akademiks and a dozen Instagram models. One of the women on the panel was a single mother named Whitney LeDawn, who claimed during the podcast to be a "child of God." Her mention of religion threw DJ Akademiks off, who proceeded to ask her if she had her child out of wedlock, which she confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After The Rock Gets Asked About Becoming A Billionaire, His Jumanji Buddy Kevin Hart Also Wants In The Club

Every year, a Hollywood star (or two) joins the billionaires’ club. The Rock might be joining the club soon as he juggles a thriving acting career, his production company and multiple brands. He’s poised to join the likes of Rihanna, Tyler Perry and Kylie Jenner. It appears one of the Black Adam star’s co-stars is wanting to join the exclusive club, too. After the mogul was asked about his billionaire status, his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart opened up about his billionaire aspirations.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Charlamagne Tha God, And The Man, Meet Up in Late Night

Lenard McKelvey, the talk show host better known to the world at large as Charlamagne Tha God, last Friday returned to his new TV job after taking a quick Thanksgiving vacation. He wasted no time in showing he was back at work. Over the course of an opening segment in his half-hour show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” Charlamagne lashed out at both actor Jussie Smollett and the court system that seeks to put him in jail for allegedly faking a mugging in Chicago. Even “Jeopardy,” the celebrated game show that recently used his new program as one...
CELEBRITIES
wfla.com

Best Elf on the Shelf coloring pages

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Elf on the Shelf has quickly become one of the most popular aspects of the holiday season for young children. Tasked with a very important job, these elves watch over children and keep an eye out for good behavior. There...
ENTERTAINMENT
honolulumagazine.com

28 Fun Elf on the Shelf Ideas

It’s not truly the holiday season until two new friends show up in our house; our elves Olivia and Oliver. They show up every year on Dec. 1 without fail. In case you didn’t know the background, a mom and daughter created the book The Elf on the Shelf, which comes in a gift set with an elf doll, in 2005. Since then, the practice of surprising kids with elf appearances at home has become a cherished part of the holidays for many. Michele Aucello’s annual journal of her family’s Elf on the Shelf escapades inspired me to start the tradition with my husband and then 4-year-old daughter. After five years, it can be challenging for the mischievous little friends to find new places to hide. (I’ve been up late many nights trying to help them out.) So, we put together some of our favorite moments to use as inspiration. Do you have a great elf moment? Email us at info@honolulufamily.com for us to share. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy