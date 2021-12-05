Best iPhone 13 cases – Gifts, stocking stuffers, and more [Updated: New collections]

The best iPhone 13 cases and, timely enough for the holiday season, the best iPhone 13 case gifts are all ready and waiting down below. Our yearly roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases also happens to be one of the most useful resources for finding the perfect iPhone 13 case gift this year as well. Alongside some new collections from some of the big third-party brands (CASETiFY’s new ‘Squid Game’ cases, we are looking at you) and all of Apple’s latest colorways for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, our 2021 list of the most reliable and interesting iPhone covers will give folks a good idea of what’s out there in various price ranges — from pricey leather sheaths to affordable stocking stuffer-worthy models you can flip out with your holiday outfits — in order to make a truly informed decision. You’ll even find some screen protectors you can throw in with your headliner case gift as well. Now updated with the latest and ready for this year’s gift giving, head below for a closer look at our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases and iPhone 13 case gifts.

Best iPhone 13 cases and iPhone 13 case gifts

(Update 12/05 12:05 a.m.): As we mentioned above, our 2021 lineup of the best iPhone 13 cases has now been updated with all of the latest options that have caught our eye, subsequently yielding some of the most interesting and best iPhone 13 case gifts at the same time. Alongside the official Apple offerings, premium models from brands like Nomad, Moment, and Pad & Quill highlight the higher-end options this year, but some of the mainstays, like Spigen, Caseology, and ESR, also make for wonderful iPhone 13 accessory gifts that can go for as little as $14 or less with easy Prime shipping.

And while we are talking third-party options, CASETiFY just unleashed an epic new collection of Squid Game iPhone 13 cases (the designs are also available for previous-generation models as well) that were recently detailed by our friends over at 9to5Toys — the world’s greatest cool new gadget and deal site. With designs inspired by the most popular show in Netflix history, the customizable ‘Player Number Patch’ case and engraved Dalgona model (with a matching MagSafe charger option) are highlights here, but for me personally, the Young-hee Case featuring that terrifyingly adorable doll from the show’s ‘red light, green light’ game is an absolute must-have. You’ll find more details on the Squid Game iPhone cases right here and down below in the CASETiFY iPhone 13 section.

For those of you not so inclined to carry around a case featuring a giant death-bringing doll, the rest of the best iPhone 13 cases on the internet are all neatly organized down below as well. You’ll also want to watch out for the ‘Tested:’ links found in many of the branded sections to follow. These links will pop you over to our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys series where the editorial team has had a chance to actually try out many of the cases found below to give some real-world impressions along with how they actually fit the iPhone 13 and appear in person. Not to mention giving the MagSafe features a run for their money.

Apple has now unleashed iPhone 13 with a similar form factor, smaller notch (sort of), a speedy A15 processor, and more, with new accessories, cases, covers, wallets, and screen protectors all now arriving. Whether it’s something to safeguard the new display on your iPhone 13 Pro model device until your ideal accessory hits store shelves, some permanent protection for the job site, or the perfect new wallet case, this is the place to browse the best iPhone 13 cases out there from the most trustworthy brands in the space alongside some particularly budget-friendly options, and more.

Apple iPhone 13 cases

***Note: Apple’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new iPhone 13 cases from $49: iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe / iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe / iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe

iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 mini Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe $49

Also now on Amazon

iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

Also now on Amazon

iPhone 13 mini Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe $59

Also now on Amazon

Caseology

Caseology Vault Protective from $12.50

Caseology Skyfall Clear Case from $16

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone from $16

Caseology Parallax Protective from $16

Plus, more details here…

Spigen iPhone 13 cases

Spigen iPhone 13 cases from $14

Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 mini cases from $14

Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 Pro cases from $14

Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from $14

Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

And

…

Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]

CYRILL (Spigen sister brand)

The new CYRILL iPhone 13 case lineup is now live on Amazon and you’ll find some highlight models listed below, along with everything else right here.

CYRILL Classic 13 Pro Max Charm $26

CYRILL Cecile Flower 13 Pro $19

Leather Brick Black 13 Pro $19

Leather Brick Cream 13 Pro $19

CYRILL Cecile Flower 13 $19

And

…

ESR

ESR iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

ESR Cloud Soft Case with HaloLock from $30

Plus, more details here…

Moment

Simple Clear iPhone 13 Case $50

Moment iPhone 13 cases $50

Premium Leather $60

Plus, more details here…

Nomad

Nomad Horween leather iPhone 13 Modern Case $60

Nomad Horween leather Modern Folio $80

Nomad Sport Case $40

Plus, more details here…

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 cases are now available for pre-order with October shipping dates. Both the LeatherSafe Pocket Book and the LeatherSafe Luxury Book, now with MagSafe accommodation, are marked down by $10 with an additional 15% using the code below:

***Get 15% off at checkout using code PQ15

Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Book $93.50 (Reg. $120)

Plus, more details here…

Incipio

Incipio Organicore from $40

Clear $45

Incipio Design Series – Fashion Forward Protection $35

Plus, more details here…

Coach

Coach Folio Case $95

Plus, more details here…

Tested: Is Coach’s luxurious pebbled leather iPhone 13 Wrap Case worth the price tag?

CASETiFY

CASETiFY launches epic new ‘Squid Game’ iPhone 13 cases + MagSafe charger, more

The new CASETiFY iPhone 13 lineup has arrived across 4 different models and a number of unique designs with custom options ready and waiting. You’ll also find the Re/CASETiFY for iPhone 13, “a one of a kind innovative material made out of your used phone cases, manufacturing scraps and plant-derived bio-plastics. All Re/CASETiFY cases are designed to protect your phone from drops up to 9.8ft.”

Impact Crush Case from $50

Available in 4 Matte colorways (Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue,

Coral White, Seaweed Black) and 2 Sheer bumpers (Black, Clear)

Ultra Impact Crush Case from $50

Available in 4 Matte colorways (Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue,

Coral White, Seaweed Black) and 4 Sheer bumpers (Seaweed Black, Vapor Blue, Black, Clear)

Impact Case from $50

Available in 18 Sheer, Clear, Matte, and Glitter colorways

Ultra Impact Case from $60

Available in 11 Sheer, Clear, and Matte colorways

Plus, more details here…

Tested: Is CASETiFY’s anti-microbial iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case worth the $70 price tag?

Totallee iPhone 13 cases:

All of the Totallee iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases are also now available on Amazon.

Get 20% off all Totallee iPhone 13 cases with this promo code.

Totalllee iPhone 13 cases from $39

Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee 13 mini cases from $39

Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee 13 Pro cases from $39

Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee Pro Max cases from $39

Matte finish and Transparent

Plus, more details here…

elago

The elago iPhone 13 case collection includes new MagSafe silicone models in multiple colors, the Pebble Case with an exterior coating mixed with real stone, and more:

elago Armor Case from $10

elago MagSafe Silicone Case from $20

elago Silicone Case from $14

elago Glide Case from $15

elago Hybrid Clear Case from $7.50

elago Pebble Case from $12.50

elago Urban Clear iPhone 13 case from $11.50

And

…

Plus, more details here…

Ringke

Ringke iPhone 13 mini cases from $10

Air-S, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 cases from $10

Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 Pro cases from $10

Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from $10

Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Case-Mate iPhone 13 cases

Case-Mate MagSafe Twinkle Stardust $50

Case-Mate MagSafe Soap Bubble $50

Case-Mate Tough Print – Cute as Dumpling $40

Case-Mate Twinkle Stardust w/ Micropel $40

Case-Mate Soap Bubble w/ Micropel $40

And

…

Plus, more details here…

OtterBox

The new OtterBox lineup of iPhone 13 cases and accessories is now available for purchase. You’ll find new model options across its usual stable of designs and styles including OtterBox MagSafe cases and much more:

OtterBox iPhone 13 Amplify and Alpha Glass screen protection from $50

Plus, more details right here…

Tested: Is OtterBox’s luxurious leather Strada iPhone 13 wallet case worth the price with no MagSafe?

LifeProof

LifeProof has now unveiled its fresh new sustainable lineup of accessories for Apple’s latest. The new LifeProof iPhone 13 cases feature “durable ocean-based recycled plastic” while introducing MagSafe capabilities to both the NËXT and SEE models:

LifeProof Alpha Glass and Alpha Flex iPhone 13 Screen Protectors from $40

Plus, more details right here…

Twelve South

Twelve South BookBook from $70

SurfacePad for iPhone 13 $50

Plus, more details here…

A fresh version of the brand’s legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book.

Oakywood iPhone 13 case gifts

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 in Cherry $45

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 in Walnut $45

Plus, more details here…

Smartish

Smartish Gripmunk $20

Smartish Gripzilla $25

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 $20

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 $25

Smartish Crossbody Dancing Queen Wallet $30

Plus even more Smartish iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, Pro, and Pro Max cases and styles right here.

Plus, more details here…

Caudabe

Caudabe’s iPhone 13 collection is now live: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Caudabe SHEATH + SHEATH (MAGSAFE) from $35

Caudabe LUCID CLEAR from $30

Caudabe SYNTHESIS (MAGSAFE) from $39

Caudabe iPhone 13 VEIL from $25

Plus, more details here…

Speck’s best iPhone 13 cases

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup is now live: iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe from $50

Presidio2 Pro Compatible with MagSafe $54

Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe $50

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips Compatible with MagSafe $55

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry from $45

Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre from $45

Plus, more details here…

Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPhone 13 case worth the price tag?

Casely

Update: Casely has now introduced the new Swatch It Up Patchwork Bandana Case starting from $30.

The new Casely iPhone 13 cases have arrived. Casely’s range of wild patterns and fun designs for Apple’s new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are now available for purchase:

Casely Bold + MagSafe Case and more from $40

Plus 15% off with code 15OFF

Or 30% off with our code via 9to5Toys

Plus, more details here…

Survivor

Survivor has now unleashed its new iPhone 13 cases with MagSafe, military protection and even some affordable clear options to show off Apple’s new iPhone colorways.

Survivor All-Terrain Earth – rugged protection from $50

Survivor Endurance and Endurance for MagSafe from $40

Survivor Strong from $30

Survivor Clear from $20

Plus, more details right here…

JETech’ best iPhone 13 cases

The new JETeach options have arrived and we are now tracking up to $7 or more than 50% off its iPhone 13 silicone and bumper cases:

…

Plus, more details right here…

SUPCASE

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge Pro $20

Plus, more details right here…

Amazon Basics iPhone 13 cases

Incl. 2-pack screen protector, 1 case, and the cable

Plus, more details right here…

Bellroy

Bellroy Phone Case $45

Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card $79

Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet $99

Plus, more details right here…

Raptic

iPhone 13 Clear Case $20

Plus, more details right here…

Velvet Caviar

Velvet Caviar’s wild designs and patterns are now live for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can browse through all of the charging cases, see-through covers, and more right here, and don’t forget about our exclusive discount code below:

Use code 9to5Mac at checkout to knock 10% off any order

DODOcase

DODOcase Durable Wallet $50

Shockproof CardCase $45

Lorna iPhone Wallet Case $75

All-Leather Angle View $65

Custom iPhone 13 Case from $55

Plus, more details right here…

Nodus

Nodus iPhone 13 leather Shell Case 4 with MagSafe $73 (Reg. $70)

Plus, more details right here…

ZAGG’s best iPhone 13 cases

ZAGG’s new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases and screen protectors are now available for purchase.

ZAGG Milan Snap Case Rose/Gold $50

ZAGG Vancouver Snap Black $60

ZAGG Brooklyn Snap Black $60

ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard $50

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy 360 $60

And

…

Catalyst

Catalyst Influence Series MagSafe Case $40

Catalyst Vibe Series MagSafe Case $50

Featured Product: dbrand iPhone 13 cases

Like the name implies, the dbrand Grip is a super grippy case for your iPhone 13. This is all thanks to the “thousands of microscopic ridges” adorning the surface of the rubberized bumper, as described by dbrand. It features clicky buttons and a tapered lip to protect your precious iPhone 13 Pro camera array… all without adding bulk to the 2mm thin profile. The MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 cases also feature a 10-foot impact rating and are customizable with any of dbrand’s skins and tempered glass screen protectors.

dbrand iPhone 13 Pro Max Grip Case $45

dbrand iPhone 13 Pro Grip Case $45

dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case $45

dbrand iPhone 13 mini Grip Case $45

Featured Product: Journey

Journey has now unveiled its new iPhone 13 cases for Apple’s latest handsets. The boutique Australian tech accessories brand has crafted “ecologically-conscious cases with full-grained European leather, equipping iPhone 13 users with a highly protective and functional case that makes a starkly sophisticated impression.” A strong magnetic ring is in place to support Apple’s MagSafe system with design inspiration from the “classic bronze veneer of the Australian outback.”

Journey Leather Case $50

MUJJO

Full Leather Wallet Case from $50

Full Leather Case from $45

Mous

Mous Limitless 4.0 $60

Speckle, Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo and Pearl

Mous Infinity $60

Grey and Slate

Mous Clarity $60

iPhone 13 Screen Protectors

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit iPhone 13 Pro 2-pack $16

Spigen Glas.tR AlignMaster iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack $18

Caseology Snap Fit iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack $13

amFilm OneTouch iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack $12

ESR Tempered Glass iPhone 13/Pro 3-pack $10

ESR Armorite Screen 2-pack $17

JETech Tempered Glass iPhone 13/Pro 3-pack $5

ZAGG InvisibleShield iPhone 13/Pro $40

ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard $50

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy 360 $6

OtterBox iPhone 13 Screen Protectors from $40

Alpha, Flex, Antimicrobial, and more

Updating….Be sure to check back often as we will be adding loads more of the best cases as they come available. You’ll also want to keep an eye on our home page for all of the latest details on Apple’s most exciting new announcements, as well as the accessory coverage you’ll find waiting for you over on 9to5Toys as well.

