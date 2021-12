SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The king tide returned to the Bay Area, peaking on Saturday morning. “Well, you think you’re looking at something you see every day and, suddenly, your feet get wet and it’s not what you see every day — so you back up,” San Francisco resident Joy Durighello said. “It’s an interesting phenomenon for sure.” She and a group of people took in the yearly phenomenon at an educational seminar hosted by the Exploratorium at a location between Pier 3 and Pier 5 on the San Francisco waterfront. So, what is the king tide? “It’s when we have a new moon...

