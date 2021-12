Disney’s latest and 60th animated film, Encanto, remains at the top of the box office. Yet it continues to struggle in terms of revenue. The film had an estimated $120 – $150 budget behind it, the usual budget a Disney film of this caliber would have. But so far after two weeks has only grossed $60 Million. Not quite what you would expect a major Disney film like this to take in. According to Box Office Mojo, the film had an opening weekend of $27 Million in the U.S. and Canada. Granted the film opened on a Wednesday, giving it an extra two days to earn revenue. Though the film is doing much better overseas, especially in Europe and Latin America.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO