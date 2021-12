I’m not typically a huge fan of space combat games. I find them to be mind numbing, predictable and often far too easy. However, Chorus is a game that grabbed my attention in a way that other games similar to it hadn’t. The game’s presentation was suspenseful and gripping. The visuals in the trailer were beautiful and captured the otherworldliness of space environments in a way that I hadn’t seen in the gaming medium before. Seeing as this wasn’t typically my thing, I walked in with no expectations and just pure curiosity. Things took some getting used to in the beginning I’m happy to report that what I enjoyed it. Deep Silver has been on quite the run with their publishing the last few years. The team over at Fishlabs has created a rewarding space combat title with interesting lore to boot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO