GAMEDAY: Jets vs Leafs

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win in Toronto on Thursday. Through two periods, both teams struggled with their puck play in the defensive and neutral zones. That's because the Lightning and Leafs forechecked aggressively and repeatedly forced opposition turnovers. The Leafs, aided by a spectacular face-off performance through 40 minutes, owned more possession than the Lightning. But the Lightning, who led by a 4-2 score after two periods, were better able to cash in on the chances they generated. Then, in the third period, the Lightning cleaned up their d-zone exits and began winning face-offs more regularly. That led to less activity in the Tampa Bay defensive zone and less possession time for Toronto. While the Leafs did pull within a goal just shy of the halfway point of the third, they would get no closer. The Lightning iced their fifth straight win when, fittingly, Ondrej Palat sealed things with an empty-netter. Fitting because Palat and his linemates had a big night. The newly-formed line of Palat, Steven Stamkos, and Taylor Raddysh combined for four goals and nine points.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO