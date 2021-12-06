ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Restaurant Apologizes for Denying Service to Armed, On-Duty Police Officers

 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The owners of a restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood apologized Sunday for asking police officers to leave their eatery because the officers’ guns made employees uncomfortable.

In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Hilda and Jesse owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton said “these are stressful times and we handled this badly.”

Three officers were asked to leave the brunch spot on Friday and the restaurant posted an explanation on its Instagram channel Saturday that read: “The restaurant is a safe space. The presence of the officers’ weapons in the restaurant made us feel uncomfortable. We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do. We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty, out of uniform and without their weapons.”

View from the street outside Hilda and Jesse restaurant in San Francisco North Beach. (CBS)

Outcry soon followed on social media, including a response from San Francisco police chief William Scott, who said his department “stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing.”

The restaurant owners backtracked on Sunday with the apology on Instagram.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” said Sillcocks and Liedags Compton. “We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times.”

The incident drew comments supporting both sides. Some commenters were clearly upset at the incident, calling it discriminatory and pointing out that if there were to be an emergency the officers would be there to help.

“How disrespectful and entitled of the business to treat people who risk their lives to protect us,” wrote one poster. “It’s a bit heartbreaking actually.”

Local resident John Perri agreed.

“So bummed this happened in my neighborhood,” he posted. “Never had the food at this new restaurant. But it could not possibly be good enough to cover the bad taste this leaves.”

Peter Schreyer had a differing viewpoint.

“It’s her restaurant she can do what she wants,” he posted. “Who wants to be eating lunch next to someone with a weapon.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report

Ralph Rubinek
4d ago

The employees need to be disciplined and if not remediated, terminated from employment. I was told they are immigrants. Go to England or France where officers are unarmed and routinely executed.

Patricia G Howard
3d ago

That was so wrong, their job is to protect and serve no matter were they are if it means at lunch or dinner than so be it, matter goes a long way and those employees don't have any and remember their weapon is a part of their uniform it is a package deal, be curiosity to everyone no matter who they are thanks stay safe😷😷😷

Alice Mak
3d ago

So, you feel absolutely ok when someone had a meal at your place and then show you their gun when their check arrived? Keep a good relationship with the police can go a long way. Next time you call 911, don’t be surprised that they follow the procedure and show up after the fact.

