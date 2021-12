The Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been a merchandising gold mine thanks to Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda). We've seen countless Baby Yoda toys over the last couple of years, but one of the best launched back in March and can be had for a whopping 50% off today, December 10th. Indeed, the Galactic Snackin' Grogu animatronic figure is available here at Best Buy and here on Amazon (price in cart) now for $42.50, which is down from the $84.99 list price. Best Buy has the offer up as a Deal of the Day, so there's a good chance that the price will go up at both retailers tomorrow.

