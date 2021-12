The Boston Bruins (12-8-0, 24 pts) host the defending, back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at TD Garden (7:05 PM, NESN, BSSUN). This is the first time that the two Atlantic Division rivals have squared off since the Lightning knocked the Boston Bruins out of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. This is also the first time the Bolts have stepped on TD Garden ice since the famous donnybrook between these two bitter rivals in a 5-3 win for the visitors. There was a combined 94 penalty minutes and four fighting majors in what was the Bruins’ last home game before the COVID pause on March 12, 2020.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO