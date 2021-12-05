ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee court grants new trial after jury met in room with Confederate symbols

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee appeals court has granted a new trial for a Black man who was convicted of aggravated assault by...

James
4d ago

yes everyone is entitled to a fair trial so what's a symbol in a room got to do with a fair trial..next will be it's a white room or pink room. there's always excuses

Cher Sutt
5d ago

I am offended by a channel network name of BET. The name needs to be changed. EQUALITY MEANS EQUALITY.

