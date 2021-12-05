Below freezing temperatures tonight across the Mid-South

MID-SOUTH — A very flexible week of temperatures is ahead of us! Below freezing tonight, then we warm up just a bit each day until we’re in the upper SEVENTIES by Friday! Another cold front will bring showers and storms and we’ll cool back down to normal through the weekend. Until then - several quiet and pleasant days.

Below freezing tonight - make sure the pipes are covered and the pets are warm!

Overnight low 31° / windchill 24°

Partly cloudy tomorrow and cool

High tomorrow 49°

Milder Wednesday into Thursday

WARM Friday - near 80°

Scattered showers and storms will return Friday into Saturday

